Toll Brothers gains after RBC Capital turns bullish

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) rises 2.0% in premarket trading after RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike Dahl upgrades the stock to Outperform from Sector Perform.

Points out that the homebuilder's "increased commitment to driving ROE should result in upside to EPS ests. and multiple expansion over the next 2 years."

Expects $1B of buybacks through 2021, more than double previous view of $360M.

Near-term risks on FY2020 revenue and margins are already reflected in buy-side expectations "and are now offset by the larger buybacks," he wrote.

Boosts price target to Street-high of $50 from $39.

Dahl's bullish call contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral and Sell-Side average rating of Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 14 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).