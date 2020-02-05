Container Store gains after confident outlook

The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) edges up 0.70% in premarket trading after posting a favorable outlook.

The retailer expects FY20 revenue at or slightly above the prior range of $915M to $925M and EPS on the low end of the prior range of $0.41 to $0.51 vs. $0.42 consensus. Two new store openings are anticipated during the fiscal year.

"We are just beginning to realize the benefits of our investment in our new distribution center including the associated freight savings, as well as significant improvements in customer delivery times, which are expected to ramp up as we move into fiscal 2020," says CEO Melissa Reiff on the path ahead.

