Intercontinental Exchange January ADV rises 27% Y/Y

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reports January average daily volume rose 27% Y/Y.

Record total futures open interest of 45.8M lots reached on Jan. 30, 2020; total January OI rose 11% Y/Y.

Record total energy ADV up 29% Y/Y; record energy futures OI of 29.9M lots reached on Jan. 30, 2020; total energy OI up 12% Y/Y.

Ags & metals ADV rose 30% Y/Y; record OI of 4.6M lots, up 14% Y/Y.

Sterling ADV up 72% Y/Y; record Sterling futures OI of 4.6M lost reached on Jan. 30, 2020; total Sterling OI up 36% Y/Y.