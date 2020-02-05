Union Gaming cautious on Red Rock Resorts

Union Gaming sees the ramp of the Palms property for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) potentially being a slow roll.

"Looking into 2020, Palms should benefit from overflow demand due to the favorable Las Vegas Strip event calendar with several citywide sellouts. While this should help the property ramp and grow EBITDA in 2020 we remain cautious that the Palms will be able to achieve a reasonable ROI over the next 12-24 months and expect a much longer ramp," writes analyst John DeCree.

Union Gaming keeps a Hold rating on RRR and lifts the price target to $25 (10.5X the 2021 EBITDA estimate). The average sell-side PT on Red Rock Resorts is $27.60.