Vanguard teams up with HarbourVest for private equity fund

Vanguard, known for its low-cost index funds, forges into private equity through a partnership with HarbourVest as it seeks higher yields for its clients.

"Private equity will complement our leading index and actively-managed funds, as we seek to broaden access to this asset class and improve client outcomes," said Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley in a statement.

The new private equity strategy, provided by Vanguard Institutional Advisory Services, will initially be available to pensions, endowments, and foundations.

"While this strategy will be initially available to institutional advised clients, we aim to expand access to investors in additional channels over time," Buckley said.