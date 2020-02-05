Peabody Energy hit with huge Q4 loss, warns of 'challenging backdrop'

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) -2.8% pre-market after reporting a much larger than expected Q4 loss and a 20% Y/Y decline in revenues, with further weakness expected in early 2020.

"Macro industry conditions, including a mild Northern winter, low natural gas prices, as well as trade and import policy uncertainties, suggest a challenging backdrop to start the year," the company says.

For 2020, Peabody guides toward increased met coal volumes and reduced met costs, lower SG&A and lower North Goonyella holding costs, which it expects to mitigate current pricing declines in all segments, lower U.S. thermal volumes, and the loss of contributions from mine closures.

The company says it is taking a "live within our means" approach, and will target total 2020 capex of ~$250M, 12% lower than 2019 actual expenditures.

Peabody also says it entered into a cooperation agreement with Elliott Management, its largest shareholder, and will appoint several new members to the company's board, including Elliott equity partner Dave Miller and Elliott portfolio manager Samantha Algaze.