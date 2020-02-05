Intercontinental Exchange pushes further into digital asset management

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) agrees to acquire Bridge2 Solutions, a provider of loyalty solutions for merchants and consumers, and extend's its push into consumer digital asset management.

Following the completion of the transaction, Bakkt, a majority-owned subsidiary of ICE, intends to acquire Bridge2 Solutions from ICE using proceeds from Bakkt’s Series B round of funding, which is expected to close later this quarter.

The combination is intended to accelerate the development of Bakkt's consumer application, which will provide digital asset aggregation, conversion, and payments through a single platform.

The terms of the acquisition, the closing of which is contingent on completion of Hart-Scott-Rodino review, weren't disclosed.

Additionally, the acquisition will not have a material impact on net income and is not expected to impact ICE’s capital return plans.