BTIG sees Chipotle running to $1K

BTIG backs up its positive view on Chipotle (CMG N/A ) after taking in the restaurant operator's strong earnings report.

"We believe the company’s digital investments across loyalty, delivery and convenience remain in the early innings and will continue to drive transaction growth and margin expansion," writes Peter Salehn.

"We believe the deliberate shift to more personalized marketing for loyalty members this year has the potential to materially increase frequency and spend, while at the same time reducing promotions such as free delivery," he adds.

For FY20, Saleh expects Chipotle to see moderating comparable sales growth against tough comps and significant restaurant-level margin expansion.

BTIG has an Outperform rating on Chipotle and price target of $1,010 vs. the average sell-side PT of $893.21.

Previously: Comparable sales sizzle at Chipotle (Feb. 4)