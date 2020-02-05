Adtalem Global Education reports weak margins

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) reports Q2 revenue growth of 4.8% Y/Y to $266.2M.

Segment revenue: Medical & Healthcare $220.2M (+3.6% Y/Y); Financial Services $46M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Medical & Healthcare declined 979 bps to 18.7%; Financial Services declined 1,302 bps to 9.8%.

Adj. operating margin: Medical & Healthcare declined 345 bps to 18.9%; Financial Services declined 1,041 bps to 12.4%.

Adtalem Global Education Student Enrollments: Total students were 36,823 (+0.3% Y/Y) & New students 2,711 (+3.6% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents of $67.3M (-67.7% Y/Y).

~1.8M shares of common stock were repurchased during Q2 at an average purchase price of $34.05 for a total of $59.8M.

2020 Outlook: Revenue to grow 5%-7% Y/Y; Adj. EPS to increase 7%-9% Y/Y; Capital spending of $45-50M with effective income tax rate of 19%-20%.

Previously: Adtalem Global Education EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 4)