Stocks surge again on virus treatment talk, U.S. jobs data

Stocks look to extend their rally into a third straight session, as investors' coronavirus fears ease and the U.S. reports strong private jobs data; Dow +1.1% , S&P +0.8% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

Some of today's early move could be traced to a Chinese TV media report that a research team at Zhejiang University had found an effective drug to treat people with the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization has said there are no known treatments against the virus.

"The story in the market is the repricing of the virus fear," says RBC Capital's Peter Schaffrik. "What people are currently looking at is the rate of spread of the outbreak. The number of cases is still going up, but the growth rate is slowing down.."

Stocks also got a boost after ADP reported U.S. private payrolls rose by 291K in January for the biggest monthly payrolls gain in nearly five years.

European bourses also trade with solid gains, as Germany's DAX +1.4% , France's CAC +0.9% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.3% .

In the U.S., nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors have started higher, led by energy ( +2.5% ) amid a surge in oil prices, as March WTI crude +3.7% to $51.47/bbl.

Meanwhile, the rate-sensitive real estate ( -0.3% ) and utilities ( -0.1% ) sectors trade lower, as continued selling in the bond market drives yields higher.

The yield on the two-year Treasury is up 3 bps to 1.44% and the 10-year yield rises 4 bps to 1.64%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 98.24.

Still ahead: ISM non-manufacturing index, EIA petroleum inventories