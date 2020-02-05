Genprex pivots on Oncoprex in lung cancer; shares down 2%

Genprex (GNPX -1.7% ) slips on below-average volume in early trade in reaction to its announcement that it does not intend to restart enrollment in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of immunogene therapy Oncoprex and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY N/A ) Tarceva (erlotinib) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Instead, it plans to launch a Phase 1/2 study mid-year evaluating the combination of Oncoprex and AstraZeneca's (AZN +1.2% ) Tagrisso (osimertinib) in NSCLC since the kinase inhibitor is now considered the standard of care for these patients. Oncoprex has Fast Track status in the U.S. for this use.