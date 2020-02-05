Credit Suisse shareholders urge chairman to support CEO or resign

Two of Credit Suisse's (CS +1.6% ) largest shareholders are urging the bank's chairman to either publicly support CEO Tidjane Thiam or to leave, as a scandal over surveillance of executives threatens to split its leadership, the Wall Street Journal reports.

David Herro, a partners at Harris Associates, Credit Suisse's largest shareholder with an 8.42% stake, said he's lost confidence in Chairman Rohner and he should step down before his term ends in 2021.

Herro said in an interview that he believes the board's view of Thiam is being affected by attacks against the CEO in the Swiss press and is concerned that Rohner could move to replace Thiam as soon as this week.

He adds that Thiam "has taken all the right steps" since he joined Credit Suisse as CEO in 2015.

Silchester International Investors, which holds a 3.26% stake in Credit Suisse, said Rohner should retire early if he's unable to continue supporting Thiam.

