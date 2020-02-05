Analysts mixed after Seagate's uneven quarter

FBN Securities (Outperform) raises its Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) price target from $65 to $70.

The firm says yesterday's outlook implies "results that are mostly above consensus," and STX expects "nearline demand to maintain its positive trajectory" through June.

Maxim Group (Hold, $66 PT) expects the cloud service provider down-cycle to begin in Q1 2021, and Seagate will most likely have a period of revenue and earnings declines.