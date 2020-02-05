Oil prices bounce sharply after reports of coronavirus drug

Crude oil prices soar following reports that scientists have developed an effective drug against the coronavirus; March WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) +4.2% to $51.70/bbl, April Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) +4.3% to $56.29/bbl.

Chinese media reported a research team at Zhejiang University had found two new drugs that can effectively "inhibit coronavirus," and Sky News said U.K. researchers had made progress in laboratory tests toward a vaccine for the virus.

Oil's move was on the back of "a cheap headline about a university in China finding a drug," a reaction that suggests traders were looking for any reason to buy oil, said Global Risk Management trader Edward Marshall, who remains skeptical that oil prices will rally further.

Concerns that the virus would hurt oil demand dumped crude prices into bear territory earlier this week; WTI and Brent are both down more than 16% YTD.

News that OPEC and its allies are considering further production cuts also support prices.

The S&P energy sector (XLE +2.9% ) is by far the early market leader; notable gainers include XOM +2.6% , CVX +2.1% , DVN +6.6% , CXO +5.9% , HP +5.3% , FANG +5.2% , NOV +4.3% , HAL +4.1% .

