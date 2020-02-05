Allstate gains 3.2% after announcing new $3B stock buyback

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) moves up 3.2% after the insurer announced a new $3B stock buyback program after completing its previous $3B share repurchase program in January.

The new authorization expires at the end of 2021.

Within its Q4 results, the company also said it redeemed multiple series of preferred stock and issued two new series at lower rates, which will reduce preferred dividends by $17M annually.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the consensus estimate of $3.21 and increased from $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 consolidated revenue of $11.47B rose 21% Y/Y.

Q4 property and casualty insurance premiums written of $9.19B rose 3.7% Y/Y.

Underlying combined ratio for the last twelve months of 84.9% compares with 86.3% a year ago.

2019 adjusted net income return on equity improved to 16.9% from 16.2% in 2018.

Long-term adjusted net income ROE goal is 14%-17%.

Previously: Allstate EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue (Feb. 4)