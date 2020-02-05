Plains forecasts Permian production growth slowing to 400K bbl/day

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +2% ) expects Permian oil production growth to shrink to 400K bbl/day by the end of 2020 as drillers focus on capital discipline, executives said during the company's earnings conference call.

The recent drop in crude prices related to the coronavirus outbreak and global oil demand concerns has not caused the company to lower that outlook, said Jeremy Goebel, executive VP of commercial.

The Permian still holds "substantial opportunities" for drillers with choice acreage, Goebel said. "So those with core acreage dedications, we'll continue to see it with well-capitalized producers. There will be 'haves' and 'have-nots' throughout this."

The U.S. Energy Information Agency forecasts Permian drillers will pump 4.8M bbl/day, 45K more than in January.