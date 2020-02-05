App Store could see coronavirus gains - Morgan Stanely

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty says Apple's (AAPL +0.3% ) hardware sales could take a hit due to the coronavirus, but the outbreak could contribute to App Store revenue.

Huberty notes that "millions of Chinese consumers are spending more time at home and seeking alternative means of entertainment."

App Store revenue grew 23% Y/Y in January, according to Sensor Tower data that showed particular strength in China. The growth was up six points from December.

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating and a $368 price target on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.