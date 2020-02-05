Palladium market seen staying strong, Sibanye CEO says

Palladium prices are unlikely to fall dramatically any time soon, as solid fundamentals provide support for the already elevated price, Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL -2.8% ) CEO Neal Froneman says.

"I don't think it's a ticking time bomb," Froneman says. "The market is in fundamental deficit and there are no real alternatives to substituting it in the short term."

"The reason people think the bubble is going to burst is because in the past when [the market saw a higher] price you had demand destruction, but that occurred in a very different environment, when environmental regulation was much more flexible, you didn't have the issues around 'Dieselgate' and CEOs being sued and car companies paying big fines, so that's different," the CEO says.

The London Bullion Market Association said this week that its survey showed palladium could hit a high of $3,200/oz. this year.