Luxury retail at the crossroads

The luxury sector is bracing itself for a rough quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Capri (CPRI +8.6% ) disclosed today that 150 of its 225 stores in mainland China are closed and the rest were seeing significantly lower customer traffic, while Ralph Lauren (RL -0.1% ) has half its stores closed. Both companies are warning of sales pressure in other regions as tourism drops broadly.

"This is going to be a very tough period for luxury brands," warns China Market Research's Ben Cavender. "There is going to be a negative long-term effect as well, as many corporate offices are shut down or barely functioning and this is a key time period for planning future seasons," he notes.