Alector's AL101 Fast Track'd for FTD; shares up 7%

The FDA designates Alector's (ALEC +6.8% ) AL101 for Fast Track review for the treatment of patients with progranulin gene mutations causing frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Phase 1-stage AL101 is a human monoclonal antibody designed to restore progranulin levels in the central nervous system. Progranulin is a pleiotropic (produces more than one effect) protein that plays key roles in inflammation, neurodegeneration, tumorigenesis and other processes.

Mutations in the encoding gene that reduce progranulin levels are associated with increased risk of developing Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.