Vanguard pushes into private-equity

The "2 and 20" model of private-equity players like Blackstone (NYSE:BX), KKR (NYSE:KKR), Apollo (NYSE:APO), Oaktree (NYSE:OAK), and Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) might find itself under some pressure.

Low-cost, index fund kingpin is launching its own private-equity fund to be managed by Boston's HarbourVest Partners. For now, the fund will only be available to institutional types, but Vanguard soon expects to open it to wealthy individual investors.

Vanguard's traditional index products are under some pressure thanks to ETF and mutual fund price wars, so the P-E push is part of a number of fronts in which the company is looking to broaden its offerings.

ETFs: PSP, PEX