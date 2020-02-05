Comtech in $6.6M deal to upgrade state's 9-1-1

The latest in the new string of contracts for Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL +1.2% ) is a $6.6M deal to upgrade a New England state's Next Generation 9-1-1 system.

The deal comes via subsidiary Comtech Solacom Technologies, part of the Commercial Solutions segment.

Comtech will upgrade a number of core elements of the state's Emergency Service IP network, including updating hardware and software for its Guardian 9-1-1 call taking workstations. Among other benefits, that will allow more precise locations of 9-1-1 calls on a map for faster response.