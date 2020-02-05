Honeywell issues civil helicopter forecast

Honeywell (HON +0.7% ) expects 4,100 new civil helicopter deliveries over the next five years after surveying more than 1,000 chief pilots and flight department managers worldwide.

"This year, we anticipate higher deliveries due to entry into service of new helicopter platforms," said Heath Patrick, president, Americas Aftermarket, Honeywell Aerospace.

"Despite the slight dip in purchase plans, we see several bright spots, including higher utilization rates. Honeywell is prepared for this upswing and is committed to providing seamless global customer support, while also maintaining our focus on bringing new, innovative products to the helicopter market."