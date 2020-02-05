Genworth slides as Oceanwide deal in jeopardy

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) sinks 6.7% after its CEO told investors that the company is prepared to walk away from its pending merger with China Oceanwide (which was agreed to in 2016) if the New York Department of Financial Services fails to approve the deal by March 31.

The NYDFS told it that reapproval of the deal is contingent on Genworth Financial making a capital contribution to Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York, a move that would require consent by Oceanwide.

The amount of the capital contribution that NYDFS is seeking wasn't disclosed, but Genworth said it's still working with the NYDFS to reach a resolution.

If a resolution can't be reached then Genworth's Plan B options could include the sale the sale of one or both of its U.S. and Australia mortgage insurance businesses, CEO Tom McInerney said on the company's earnings call.

Proceeds from any sales could be used to reduce debt or return capital to shareholders, he said.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer keeps Genworth at Neutral: "While the company’s stock is trading almost 30% below the deal price of $5.43 per share, we believe its downside if its takeout is not completed is at least as significant," he writes.

