BARDA OKs additional funding for development of Spero antibiotic

The U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has exercised its option under a 2018 contract to provide an additional $15.9M of funding to Spero Therapeutics (SPRO -2.1% ) to support the development of tebipenem HBr for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), a Fast Track- and Qualified Infectious Disease Product-tagged indication in the U.S.

A Phase 3 study, ADAPT-PO, is ongoing with topline data expected in Q3.

Tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994) is an oral carbapenem antibiotic marketed in Japan by Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. for infections related to pneumonia, otitis media (ear infection) and sinusitis in children.