Court battle seen over Jordan Cove proposal

The battle over the Pembina Pipeline's (PBA +1.3% ) planned Jordan Cove natural gas pipeline and marine export project in Oregon will go to the courts if the Trump administration tries to ram the project through despite a lack of state permits, state politicians say.

Oregon's Gov. Brown's office says she "would consider all available options" if the federal government tried to pre-empt state permitting processes.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Department of State Lands yesterday thanked its director for refusing to grant an extension to Pembina for a decision on a permit required to dredge sediment out of Coos Bay for the marine export terminal and to build a 230-mile feeder pipeline.

Pembina withdrew its application for the state permit, saying it would await a final determination by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Feb. 13 before deciding how to proceed.