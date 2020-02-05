LinkedIn CEO stepping down

LinkedIn (MSFT -0.4% ) CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down after 11 years to become executive chairman, effective in June.

Current SVP of product Ryan Roslansky will step into the CEO role. VP of product Tomer Cohen will take on Roslansky's responsibilities.

Weiner's statement to Wired: "It just felt like the right time. I had always thought to myself that I’d be in the role for as long as I was happy, and then I realized I love this place so much, and our sense of purpose, our vision, has become so inextricably linked with my own sense of purpose."