NuStar moves higher after 'exceptional' Q4, full-year results

NuStar Energy (NS +3.3% ) jumps to three-month highs after reporting Q4 income from continuing operations rose 84% Y/Y to $78M and full-year income gained 41% to $207M, as pipeline throughput volumes jumped 23% to an average of 1.8M bbl/day and the company transported a record 641M barrels in 2019.

Q4 EBITDA from continuing operations climbed 27% Y/Y to $196M and full-year income added 12% to $668M; distribution coverage ratio was 1.64x for Q4 and 1.33x for the full year.

NuStar says the rig count on its Permian Basin acreage rose 7% in 2019 while rig counts across the Permian Basin as a whole fell 17%, and throughput on its system jumped 34% in 2019 while the Permian Basin's overall total throughput grew 18%.

NuStar says it is "off to a great start for 2020 in the Permian," where crude system volumes exited 2019 at 460K bbl/day and averaged 475K bbl/day in January, and expects to exit 2020 at more than 550K bbl/day.

The company also reports that its Corpus Christi crude system more than doubled volumes handled in 2019 and averaged 613K bbl/day in December.