Chipotle highlights menu pipeline

Chipotle (CMG -2.4% ) has a plan to replace carne asada when it falls off the menu later this quarter.

The goal is to introduce one to two new menu items on average per year. Currently, the chain is testing Queso Blanco, quesadillas and beverages in various markets.

"Queso Blanco has recently been validated via the stage gate process, allowing for a national rollout and replacement of our existing queso shortly. Additionally, we have several items in the early stages of testing," stated CEO Brian Niccol on the earnings conference call (transcript).