Canadian Solar inks 1.2 GW supply deal with Lightsource BP

Canadian Solar (CSIQ +0.4% ) says it signed a multi-year agreement to supply Lightsource BP with 1.2 GW of solar modules for projects in the U.S. and Australia; financial details are not provided.

Canadian Solar says the projects will use its polycrystalline bifacial high power BiHiKu and high power HiKu modules.

The company says the high output of the BiHiKu bifacial modules will maximize the power generation in a limited area of a plant site while lowering the levelized cost of electricity of the power plant.