Kellogg Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.18B (-4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, K has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.