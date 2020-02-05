S&P, Dow push higher while Nasdaq gains moderate

Nasdaq pares its gain as investors consider the potential effect of coronavirus on tech companies after Tesla ( -14% ) confirmed that deliveries set for early February will be delayed due to the outbreak.

Nasdaq rises 0.4% vs. 1.1% earlier.

The two other major U.S stock averages extend their gains, with the S&P 500 up 0.9% and the Dow rising 1.3% .

For the most part, investors are fine withe the risk-on sentiment. The Cboe Volatility Index falls 4.8% to 15.28. The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 4 basis points to almost 1.65%.

Crude oil jumps 3.7% to $51.44 per barrel.

Energy ( +3.6% ) and health care ( +1.8% ) lead the S&P 500 sectors, while real estate ( -0.1% ), communication services (flat) and information technology ( +0.2% ) lag the broader market.