S&P, Dow push higher while Nasdaq gains moderate

Nasdaq pares its gain as investors consider the potential effect of coronavirus on tech companies after Tesla (-14%) confirmed that deliveries set for early February will be delayed due to the outbreak.
Nasdaq rises 0.4% vs. 1.1% earlier.
The two other major U.S stock averages extend their gains, with the S&P 500 up 0.9% and the Dow rising 1.3%.
For the most part, investors are fine withe the risk-on sentiment. The Cboe Volatility Index falls 4.8% to 15.28. The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 4 basis points to almost 1.65%.
Crude oil jumps 3.7% to $51.44 per barrel.
Energy (+3.6%) and health care (+1.8%) lead the S&P 500 sectors, while real estate (-0.1%), communication services (flat) and information technology (+0.2%) lag the broader market.
In Europe, stocks closed a strong session, with the Stoxx Europe 600 advancing 1.2%, the DAX up 1.5%, and the FTSE 100 up 0.6%.
