Summit Materials +9% post Q4 earnings beat

Summit Materials (SUM +9.5% ) reported Q4 net revenue growth of 13.7% Y/Y to $506.26M, with aggregates contributing the largest proportion of incremental net revenue.

Sales by line of business: Aggregates $115.62M (+24.2%); Cement $63.46M (+3.3%); Products $251.39M (+16.4%); Services $75.79M (+1.7%).

Total volume: Aggregates 13,325 tons (+15.4%); Cement 574 tons (+2.7%); Ready-mix concrete 1,431 cubic yards (+12.8%); Asphalt 1,288 tons (+4.6%).

Pricing: Aggregates $10.95/ton (+4.3%); Cement/ton $115.27 (+2.6%); Ready-mix concrete $114.21/cubic yard (+6.4%); Asphalt $58.73/ton (+4.3%).

Total adj. cash gross profit margin expanded by 390 bps to 36.7%.

Adj. EBITDA was $121.09M (+29.7% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 203 bps to 23.9%; Company says sustained public sector demand coupled with improved pricing contributed to margin expansion in aggregates and products lines of business, resulted in high fourth quarter Adj. EBITDA.

Net cash provided by operating activities FY19 was $337.18M, compared to $209.37M a year ago.

FY20 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA in the range of $460M to $500M; and Capital expenditure in range of $185M to $205M, including ~$65M to $80M estimated for greenfield opportunities.

