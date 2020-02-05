Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.17 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.1B (+8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, REGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward.