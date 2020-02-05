Columbia Sportswear Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (-1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $949.66M (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COLM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.