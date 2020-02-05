Hecla reports record reserves for silver, lead and zinc

Hecla Mining (HL +3.9% ) says its silver, lead and zinc reserves were the highest in the company's history at the end of Q4.

Hecla says its proven and probable silver reserves rose 11%, including 22% more silver oz. at the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, despite using $14.50/oz. for the reserve calculation that it expects is among the lowest in the industry.

Both zinc and lead production were replaced, and reserves increased by 8% and 5%, respectively.

Hecla also says ~60% of gold production was replaced, and proven and probable reserves fell 5% Y/Y; gold reserves were calculated at $1,300/oz.