Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+96.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.34M (-25.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UEPS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.