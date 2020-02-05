China braces for 25% plunge in domestic oil demand - FT

Chinese energy executives forecast the country's oil consumption will plunge 25% this month, Financial Times reports, as the coronavirus outbreak paralyses travel and shuts down industrial activity.

Top brass at some of China's largest refineries reportedly expect nationwide demand will plummet 3.2M bbl/day in February from a year ago, a drop that would equal more than 3% of global consumption.

Chinese oil demand in February 2019 was just shy of 13M bbl/day, according to the International Energy Agency.

One refinery executive tells FT that if the spread of the virus peaks in the coming weeks, China's oil demand could remain at least 10% lower in March than a year ago.

Daily sales of products such as fuel oil and asphalt are said to have dropped by 90% since the end of January, as logistics have been hampered by road restrictions, causing refinery inventories to rise by more than 50% and pressuring cash flows.

