Old Dominion Freight Line Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.81 (-7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ODFL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.