Mastercard partners with Pine Labs for offerings in southeast Asia

Mastercard (MA -1.2% ) is teaming up with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to provide point-of-sale and prepaid solutions to merchants across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

The partnership focuses on offering installment payment solutions to merchants and consumer in card and real-time payments, Mastercard President and CEO Ajay Banga said during the company's earnings call last week.

The company also wants to work with Pine Labs to offer a range of prepaid, loyalty, and cybersecurity services to customers, he said.