Twitter Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Mohit Manghnani
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $994.89M (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.