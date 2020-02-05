Walker & Dunlop +8.1% after dividend boost, Q4 beat

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) surges 8.1% after boosting its dividend by 20% and after Q4 results came in stronger than expected.

The company's board voted to increase the quarterly dividend to 36 cents per share from the current dividend of 30 cents; dividend will be paid March 9, 2020 to holders of record as of Feb. 21, 2020.

The board also authorized the repurchase of up to $50M of the company's stock in the coming year.

Q4 EPS of $1.34 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.28; compares with $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $64.1M rose 7% from $59.6M a year earlier.

