Cruise sees huge opportunity in autonomous driving

Cruise (NYSE:GM) CEO Dan Ammann sees the global autonomous vehicle industry as an $8T market opportunity factoring in ridesharing ($5T), freight ($2T), data insights ($500M) and in-vehicle experiences ($500M).

"We're bringing an extremely disruptive, transformational technology to a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity," he noted during GM's analyst day event today.

Ammann says the company is aiming to reach a "super-human level of safety performance" for its autonomous vehicles.

Ammann didn't lay out a timeline for the launch of a commercial autonomous vehicle business.