New York Times Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $505.1M (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NYT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.