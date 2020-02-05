Biogen up 18% on reported favorable patent ruling for Tecfidera

Biogen (BIIB +17.5% ) jumps on modestly higher volume in apparent response to or in anticipation of a favorable ruling from the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board regarding a challenge to a key patent protecting top selling MS drug Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate). A decision was expected no later than tomorrow, February 6.

Would-be generic competitor Mylan N.V. (MYL +2.9% ) is challenging the validity of the patent which, if successful, would erase eight years of exclusivity in the U.S.

Tecfidera accounted for ~30% of the company's sales last year.