Direxion offers three new ETFs for long-term buy-and-hold

Direxion launches three of several new ETFs planned for this year, as it aims to accelerate fund offerings for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

The three new funds include the Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG), the Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (FLYT), and the Direxion S&P 500 High Minus Low Quality ETF (QMJ).

ESNG aims to offer exposure to environmental, social, and corporate governance leasers, while, at the same time, having a short position in those that significantly lag in ESG issues.

FLYT combines long-term U.S. Treasurys, utility stocks, and physical gold in a single portfolio.

QMJ fund and its index will target 150% exposure to the stocks with the highest-scoring measures of quality, while maintaining a negative 50% exposure in low-quality stocks as defined by S&P from the universe of S&P 500 stocks; it's the first smart beta ETF of its kind to offer such an exposure to the quality factor, Direxion said.