World Wrestling Entertainment Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $332.41M (+22.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WWE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.