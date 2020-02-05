Lions Gate Entertainment Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-34.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $918.39M (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LGF.A has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.