Zambia ramps up mining dispute with Vedanta

The hard feelings between Vedanta Resources (VEDL, OTCPK:VDNRF) and the Zambian government shows no signs of easing after the mining minister says the country's mining sector is a victim of criminal activity.

"Zambia is a victim and it needs support," the minister told the Investing in African Mining conference in Cape Town. "We deserve African and international support to make sure Vedanta pays the price."

He was referring to a dispute dating from last May in which state-owned copper company ZCCM-IH sought the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mine, which has productive capacity of ~100K tons of copper and is majority owned by Vedanta with an 80% stake.