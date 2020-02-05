Disney dips as analysts praise streaming success

A decline in Disney (DIS -3% ) deepened throughout the morning against broad market gains, after reversing premarket gains following strong earnings posted yesterday.

That follows generally higher price targets in reactions from analysts. Bullish Goldman Sachs raised its target to $159 from $148 (implying 14% upside) with all eyes on the Disney Plus results.

Continued gains in the streaming subscribership - Goldman notes the figure is up to 28.6M now from the quarterly-report figure of 26.5M - should dispense with worries about churn after hit series The Mandalorian ended its season, Goldman says. Consumption of the streaming library also looks broad-based.

Guggenheim also remains Buy rated and raised its target to $160 from $151. Disney Plus cleared a high bar, analyst Michael Morris writes; Hulu and ESPN Plus also showed momentum, and ARPU came in ahead of forecast. He also noted the strength in domestic parks.

Needham is sticking with a Hold rating; subscription video subs were a surprise, the firm says, but the investments in streaming are material and driving greater losses in DTC, which makes it think Disney's estimates are too high for the fiscal year.

Earnings call transcript